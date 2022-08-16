Dragon Ball Fans Are Sharing Their (Hilarious) Thoughts About The Fortnite Crossover

Will Goku defeat Lebron James? Find out in Fortnite!

After years of speculation, the Fortnite-Dragon Ball collaboration is finally here. As of today, Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus are available as skins in the massively popular battle royale. The collaboration also introduces new, limited-time challenges and additional Dragon Ball-related accessories.

Some fans shared their thoughts on the event as soon as the collaboration went live, with some less-than-enthusiastic players expressing that Goku and Vegeta appear to look odd with the shading and disproportionate. Most fans, however, seem to love the latest addition to Fortnite.

You don't have to look very hard to find tweets about how funny it is to watch Lord Beerus slam dunk on people or witness Goku eliminate someone with the iconic Kamehameha blast and hit the griddy right afterward. Other players have taken to expressing how they love using the new in-game items to help them secure a win. There are not many games where you can have Goku, Master Chief, Kratos, and Thanos all working together to be the last team standing.

Here are some of the best takes we've seen so far on Twitter regarding the Dragon Ball Super x Fortnite Collab:

