Dragon Age Veteran Leaves BioWare; Xbox Boss Talks PS4 Crossplay - GS News

Bioware Veteran Mark Laidlaw Leaves After 14 Years

Starting off with some sad news today—one of the key figures behind the development of Bioware’s most beloved franchises has announced his departure from the company. Mark Laidlaw worked on Jade Empire, Mass Effect, and most recently served as the creative director for the Dragon Age franchise.

Ed Boon Discusses Bringing Injustice 2 To Nintendo Switch

If you own and love your Nintendo Switch, you’ve probably had the thought: Why aren’t ALL my favourite games on this portable console I like to play all the time? That’s something we asked Ed Boon, the creator of the Mortal Kombat and Injustice games. Find out what he said!

Microsoft Boss Phil Spencer Drops A Bunch of Knowledge

We also had the chance to speak to Phil Spencer recently, and we asked him a bunch of questions regarding things you probably want to know about. These things may or may not include: Xbox One sales, Xbox One and PS4 cross-play, Xbox One Backward Compatibility plans, and what power level he is in Destiny 2. Will you be disappointed by his answers? Or will they reinforce your already unmalleable opinions? Only one way to know!

