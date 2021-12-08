Dragon Age Drops Two New Short Stories For Dragon Age Day

While Bioware celebrated Dragon Age Day earlier this month on December 4, it sadly didn't have anything new to reveal about Dragon Age 4--in fact, it suggested that we shouldn't expect any news at The Game Awards either. Fans have some new Dragon Age content to keep them going until the next announcement, however, with two new short stories set in the world of Thedas.

Bioware has always extended the lore of Dragon Age beyond the scope of its games, with a number of books and short stories making up the rest of the canon. The two new stories join four shorts that were written for last year's Dragon Age Day.

The first story is called Won't Know When, and details a romantic moment of post-battle calm between two Grey Wardens. The second, The Flame Eternal, follows two necromancers as they troubleshoot the issue of a skull that has inexplicably started to scream. The stories are written by Bioware writers Brianne Battye and Sylvia Feketekuty respectively.

Like other short stories Bioware has released for the Dragon Age universe, it's unlikely that the characters mentioned in these stories will make any other appearances in the lore, but they still do their job of fleshing out the world of Thedas.

For the most part, Bioware celebrates Dragon Age Day on December 4 as a largely community-focused event, after community members originated the concept in 2018--though it also used the occasion this year to make a donation to the charity Able Gamers.

While the next Dragon Age game has been confirmed for a number of years, news about the game has been thin on the ground, mostly consisting of vague teases or concept art sneak peeks. Reports have said that the game is unlikely to release before 2023, while Bioware has said it's unlikely to release anything new about the game before next year.