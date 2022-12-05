Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Cinematic Trailer Revealed

BioWare releases a new cinematic trailer for the game as a "little treat" for fans to celebrate Dragon Age Day.

BioWare has released a new trailer for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, and while it doesn't include any gameplay, it does dig into more of the backstory and motivations of Solas, the Dreadwolf. The cinematic, which is a work-in-progress, is narrated by the Dragon Age II companion Varric Tethras.

BioWare released the trailer as "a little treat" to celebrate Dragon Age Day--December 4. The developer also noted that this trailer would be how BioWare plans to "close out" 2022, which could suggest the title won't make an appearance during The Game Awards this week, though nothing is confirmed yet.

2022 has already been a big year for Dreadwolf, as BioWare announced in February that the game had officially entered the production phase of development. In June, BioWare announced the game's name, Dreadwolf, and in October, BioWare confirmed that the game reached Alpha and was playable from start to finish.

Also to celebrate Dragon Age Day, BioWare shared a few new posters for the upcoming Dragon Age animated Netflix series, Dragon Age: Absolution, which releases on December 9.

Additionally, BioWare and Maxis teamed up to create new Dragon Age-themed wearable items for free in The Sims 4.

You can read BioWare's blog post to learn more about how the studio celebrated Dragon Age Day.

