Dragon Age 4 Will Reportedly Not Release On Xbox One And PS4

Dragon Age 4 will reportedly not release on the PS4 or Xbox One, instead only launching on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The upcoming Bioware RPG does not have a set release date or window.

This report is coming from GamesBeat, which cited Dragon Age's lead player designer Daniel Nordlander's Linkedin page, which lists the title as "Dragon Age (PS5/Xbox Series X+S/PC)." GamesBeat also verified this information with a separate, unnamed source. Dragon Age reportedly won't be launching before 2023, so it's not too surprising that the EA will be ready to leave the last-gen consoles behind.

While EA is offering cross-gen versions of its sports titles and Battlefield 2042, the most recent Bioware release, Mass Effect Legendary: Edition, only offered last-gen versions that could be played on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S via backwards compatibility. Based on this report, it seems likely that EA will begin to offer current-gen only games sometime in the next two years. As the number of PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles that have been purchased increases, it stands to reason that the need to release cross-gen titles may decrease.

Bioware is currently working on Dragon Age 4 and the next Mass Effect, with Dragon Age expected to release first. Dragon Age 4 also reportedly had multiplayer components at one point in development but those were cut in favor of a single-player experience.