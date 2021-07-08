Dragon Age 4 Producer Shares Consolation Concept Art

While fans were disappointed by the news that neither Dragon Age nor Mass Effect would be making a showing at the upcoming EA Play Live, there is a tiny morsel of new Dragon Age 4 concept art to obsess over--which hints at the return of a group first encountered in Origins.

As picked up by GamesRadar, the artwork was shared by executive producer Christian Dailey, who apologized for the game not being a part of EA Play. Dailey assured fans that work on the game was progressing well, and promised that more would be shared when the time was right.

Hi Friends – sorry for no EA Play news this year but please know that the team is heads down with a lot of momentum and making great progress. We are excited to share more when the time is right. Please stay safe and have a great weekend! @SerGoldman @dragonage pic.twitter.com/eveXFbJtgY — Christian Dailey (@ChristianDailey) July 2, 2021

The message was shared alongside a new piece of concept art from Dragon Age 4, with eagle-eyed fans quickly spotting the crest of the Antivan Crows. The artwork depicts what are presumably a number of Crows members engaged in a rooftop fight, with a masked woman appearing front and center.

The Crows were first introduced in the very first Dragon Age game, as a group of assassins whose membership included suave companion Zevran Arainai. The Crows make subsequent appearances during a Zevran-focused quest in Dragon Age 2, and are later mentioned in Inquisition's war table quests.

Previous concept art has included another familiar faction, the Grey Wardens. Not much is currently known about the still-untitled upcoming Dragon Age game, other than a confirmation that the game will be set in Tevinter. The game still has no official release window.