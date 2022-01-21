Dragon Age 4: "No Chance" It Launches In 2022 - Report

According to multiple insiders, the next Dragon Age game will not be released in 2022. Neither EA nor BioWare ever said it would be, but the reports give an indication as to when fans might get to play one of the next big RPGs in development at the esteemed studio.

Insider Tom Henderson wrote on Twitter: "A source with knowledge of EA's plans has said there's 'no chance' that Dragon Age 4 will release in 2022."

Reporter Jeff Grubb backed this up in a report, saying Summer 2023 is the "earliest possible timeframe" for when the game might be released, "and even that is a vague hope more than a real target."

Neither EA nor BioWare have ever given any indication as to when the next Dragon Age might be released, and that remains to be the case. But 2022 never seemed likely for the game to release.

EA reportedly decided to remove all multiplayer from the game and may have ditched live-service elements. The game has a focus on single-player, BioWare said in December 2021.

Dragon Age 4 will be set in Tevinter, but that's almost all we know about it. The game's senior creative director left the project in 2021.

The new Dragon Age is one of multiple games in the works at BioWare right now. The studio is also building the next Mass Effect game--check out some teaser art here.

And at a higher level, BioWare management has said it is trying to rebuild its reputation and has promised the company will only release the "highest quality" games in the future.