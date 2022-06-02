Dragon Age 4 Given Official Name, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf

The next game in the Dragon Age franchise has an official title, and BioWare says more details are coming later this year.

By on

3 Comments

BioWare has officially revealed the title of the next Dragon Age game, along with some plot details. The game will be called Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, implying a strong connection to Solas, the Dread Wolf, a well-known character in Dragon Age lore. The studio says more details are coming this year.

In the land of Thedas, the Dread Wolf is an enigmatic elf who some revere as a trickster god and others as a traitor. The announcement suggests that he'll serve as the antagonist of this adventure. BioWare didn't share further details on your player character or how they'll relate to Solas, other than to say that as usual for the series, the narrative will depend on your choices.

Though the game is named after a well-known character, the studio said that newcomers to the Dragon Age world will still be able to understand his schemes as they play the game. Though the game isn't releasing in 2022, BioWare promised we'll see more of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf sometime later this year.

For more, check out everything we know about Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. And for more game reveals, be sure to follow along with our Not-E3 event schedule.

Best RPGs Of 2021 According To Metacritic
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Dragon Age
PC
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 5
Join the conversation
There are 3 comments about this story
Load Comments (3)