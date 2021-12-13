Dr. Dre Shows Off Preview Of New Song Coming To GTA Online

Starting December 15, GTA Online's world of Los Santos will be filled with some more beats for players to cruise around town to. Along with a story-based DLC for the game called The Contract, GTA Online will be getting a suite of new tunes, including one that was recently shown off by Dr. Dre, who plays a main role in the expansion.

The song, revealed by Dr. Dre in a short video uploaded to YouTube, also features Eminem. The track's name, however, was not revealed.

Dr. Dre's collaboration with Eminem is just one of many songs coming to GTA Online along with the game's story-based DLC. GTA Online will also be getting a brand-new radio station, Motomami Los Santos, where players can listen to a wide range of musicians, from Caroline Polachek to Daddy Yankee. Also playing on the new station are Mr. Fingers, Aventura, Rosalia, and Arca.

Two of GTA Online's other radio stations are also being updated with new music as well. Radio Los Santos is getting new tunes from the following:

Freddie Gibbs

Future

Tyler, The Creator

TiaCorine

Rich the Kid

Offset

Mozzy

Saweetie

Kodak Black

Meanwhile, West Coast Classics is getting a collection of works from Dr. Dre, including his collaborations with artists like 2Pac and Mary J. Blige.

GTA Online's radio updates are all part of its free story-based DLC, The Contract, which will have players work with GTA 5's Franklin well after the game's story has concluded. Along with new jobs to tackle, the expansion will include new weapons, vehicles, and more.