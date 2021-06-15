Downsized, All-Digital E3 Gives Indies Room To Breathe

It's an understatement to say that E3 2021 is different from years past. This year's show, an all-digital affair due to the coronavirus pandemic, is more like its old self than last year's outright cancellation, but it's still a far cry from the massive LA trade show fans have come to expect. But every cloud has a silver lining as the saying goes, and this year's smaller show has had an unexpected side-effect: Indies are getting a moment to shine.

Part of this phenomenon is a product of which games are available for the press to try for themselves. As a physical event, E3 has typically revolved around huge booths swarmed with big AAA games from major publishers. Some would be reserved behind a velvet rope with a tightly scripted demo performed by a member of the studio, but many were expected to be on the show floor. This year, the AAA hands-on demos are few and far between.

By comparison, indie devs appear eager to jump on the chance to put demos out. Xbox's Summer Game Fest partnership is putting up dozens of demos, many of them limited-time, with devs explicitly requesting feedback. These demos may be rough, as Microsoft warned in its announcement, but that's sort of the point: Indie developers are eager to hear feedback directly from the fans. That isn't to say that larger publishers don't appreciate fan feedback, but the personal connection with the audience--and potential for word-of-mouth engagement--is especially valuable for indies.

Lake, one of the games highlighted in the ID@Xbox SGF Showcase

This is likely due to the difficulties many publishers have had with adapting to a work-from-home model due to the pandemic. Bigger publishers can have teams of hundreds all in-office at one time, working side by side, bouncing ideas off each other and using the traditional office structure to stay focused on tasks and pushing in the same direction. The work-from-home model has worked better for some than others, but it's certainly at least been an adjustment for all of them. There were growing pains and slowdowns.

On the other hand, independent developers, often already structured in small teams that can work remotely without a traditional office space, haven't had to adjust as much this past year. In most cases, that means their games have largely stayed relatively on-track.

Of course, there's also the matter of press and public attention. E3 spent years as a press-focused trade show, and so publications like GameSpot were the messengers of information coming from the show. That has shifted in recent years with E3 opening its doors to the public, but game developers were still primed to think of E3 in terms of flashy, attention-grabbing booths. That requires a certain level of monetary investment that indies have never been able to match. Even when members of the press try to make time to see and highlight smaller independent games, it can be difficult finding the diamonds in the rough amid the flashing lights and crowds. And hoofing between appointments costs time in itself, whereas this all-digital presentation creates a more relaxed pace with plenty of time to see what else is out there.

As a result, indie games are more visible than usual at this year's E3 presentation. They're getting more attention, and with the public demos, will likely get more word-of-mouth as well. The sheer number of them may still make it difficult for some to stand out, but they have a better chance this year than they possibly ever have.

E3 has been changing for years. The ESA has been adapting in response to factors ranging from the increasingly digital gaming landscape, demands from fans, and competition from other video game shows like PAX. Following two straight years of E3 changing significantly in response to the pandemic--first being cancelled in 2020, then becoming an all-digital event in 2021--the ESA is steadfast in its commitment to bring it back to a physical event next year. At the same time, there's some uncertainty about what the future holds for E3, as some have speculated that the pandemic could hasten publishers and developers adopting their own digital events outside the confines of the massive trade show.

That means this year could be the sweet spot for indie developers. The attention turned toward the games industry for E3 is more focused on indies than ever due to circumstances that hadn't happened before, and may never happen again. If E3 goes back to its old self--a wild, crowded, bass-thumping, neon-soaked spectacle--the industry's attention is likely to snap back toward AAA games. But for the time being, indies are having a moment in the sun, and that's something to celebrate.

More optimistically, this could influence how indie developers present their wares going forward. The attention of E3 raises the profile of all games within it, and these two off-years have seen more indies experimenting with ways to combine their games into standalone digital presentations. Those experiments, like Day of the Devs, Wholesome Direct, and GameSpot's own Play For All Showcase, help raise the profile of indie games beyond what any one independent developer could manage on their own. We could see that philosophy applied more broadly to the summer game reveal season with future digital events or even collective indie booths at the physical trade show. Whatever is to become of E3 in the future, this year could be an inflection point for indies to build on well into the future.