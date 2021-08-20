Double XP Weekend Live In CoD: Black Ops Cold War And Warzone

A double XP and double weapon XP weekend is now live in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone in celebration of the launch of Season 5 in both games, which went live last week.

The one thing you can trust in Season Five: 2XP.

Earn 2XP and 2WXP now in #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone until Monday at 10am PT. pic.twitter.com/SMegTo8LOj — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 20, 2021

The double XP weekend is live now and runs until Monday, August 23 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. Season 5 of Black Ops Cold War included a brand-new mode, Double Agent. This mode is an Among Us-style mode, where Double Agents are tasked with sabotaging a match, by either eliminating all other players or setting off dirty bombs located around the map.

This follows the Warzone train event from earlier this week that led to the reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard, which is releasing later this year. Shortly after the event, Activision announced that Warzone would be getting a new map later this year, presumably tied to the launch of Vanguard, although no release date has been given.

Activision also said that all purchases made in Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard will work in Warzone, even after the new map launches. All of these announcements came amidst Activision Blizzard being sued by the state of California for discrimination.

Call of Duty: Vanguard launches on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC on November 5. You can preorder the game using GameSpot's Call of Duty: Vanguard preorder guide.