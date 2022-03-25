Double XP Weekend Is Live In CoD: Warzone And Vanguard

A "Max Double XP" event is now live in both Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard, allowing players to level up much faster over the next few days.

Call of Duty's double XP event will run until March 28, and players can enjoy double earn rates for regular player progression, weapon XP, operator XP, and battle pass XP across both games. Vanguard players can also earn double clan XP during this time, which is a feature exclusive to the title.

This XP event arrives shortly after the launch of Warzone and Vanguard's Season 2 Reloaded updates, which makes it a great time to level up the new Armaguerra 43 submachine gun. The Armaguerra 43 can be unlocked with an in-game challenge for free or purchased with a cosmetic bundle. Warzone players can also rack up some serious XP this weekend by participating in the ongoing Rebirth Reinforced event.

If double XP and a limited-time event doesn't spark enough excitement, iconic rapper Snoop Dogg will arrive to both Vanguard and Warzone on April 19 as a playable operator. He'll be available even earlier in Call of Duty Mobile, arriving just a day after the game's launch of Season 3: Radical Raid.