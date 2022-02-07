Double Fine Talks About Its Games Being Adapted For Movies

Double Fine's Tim Schafer has commented on the possibility of one of the studio's franchises getting made into a film, and it doesn't sound like that's something the studio wants to do. Speaking to IGN, Schafer said he has fielded many pitches--and had many free lunches--but has so far turned down every pitch.

"We often get approached by people saying, 'Hey, can we turn this into a movie?' but, you know it's usually just a distraction," Schafer said. "I think games are what I really care about and what I like to make and what I think are interesting. It comes up every once and a while, but it's never turned into anything. I've had a lot of free lunches out of Hollywood."

Schafer admitted that Double Fine's Psychonauts series in particular has potential outside of video games. But Schafer said, "Games are cooler than movies and TV, so it's already peaked."

Warcraft and Moon director Duncan Jones recently spoke about his desire to make a movie based on Double Fine's Full Throttle. Jones even wrote an entire script. Schafer read it but ultimately doesn't believe it'll go anywhere. "That was exciting," Schafer said. "It would be fun to work with Duncan but, you know, L.A. and Hollywood, they are just a big whirlpool of lunches."

While there are no plans for a Double Fine movie anytime soon, there are plenty of video games projects in the works for film and TV. Just recently, it was reported that It Takes Two could be adapted for a movie or show, while HBO is making a Last of Us TV series. Additionally, the long-awaited Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg opens this month.

Schafer also recently touched on what Double Fine might make next after Psychonauts 2, and it sounds like it won't be Psychonauts 3.