Double Dragon Celebrates Its 35th Anniversary This Week By Reminding You Of Its Brutal Difficulty

35 years later, Double Dragon will still kick your wallet's butt as it demands more quarters.

By on

Comments

Double Dragon officially turns 35 this week, and for anyone who remembers playing the game in the arcades, they'll also likely reflect on just how brutally difficult the series was. That challenging gameplay wasn't accidental, as Arc System Works' Takaomi Kaneko recalled stories to the PS Blog that he'd personally heard from the game's creator and then-director, Yoshihisa Kishimoto, when he worked for Technos on Double Dragon 4.

Double Dragon 3, which expanded the co-op brawling from two to three players, was particularly infamous for its high difficulty levels. Kaneko explained that there was no plan to balance its gameplay, and it was designed to be extremely difficult to complete for a solo player. This encouraged cooperative play, and as a lucrative bonus, more coins were pumped into each machine.

Click To Unmute
  1. Great Xbox Game Pass Games Not To Miss
  2. Twitter Reacts To New Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Trailer | GameSpot News
  3. Free PlayStation Plus Games For June 2022 Leaked | GameSpot News
  4. PlayStation State of Play | June 2, 2022 Livestream
  5. Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet | Official Second Trailer
  6. Warhammer Chaos & Conquest Trailer
  7. Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Soul Arena Gameplay
  8. Warhammer 40k: Inquisitor - Next Gen Trailer
  9. Warhammer 40k: Rogue Trader - Official Reveal Trailer
  10. Warhammer 40k: Boltgun - Reveal Trailer
  11. Blood Bowl 3 - Official Overview Trailer
  12. Warhammer 40k: Warpforge - Reveal Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Double Dragon 4 - Full Trailer

"AI and combat was intended to be as true to real life as possible," Kaneko explained. "This, coupled with the nature of arcade games at the time, meant a playthrough--even with a teammate--wouldn't become too easy."

Another interesting fact about Double Dragon was its implementation of friendly fire gameplay systems, which was fine-tuned through location tests at the time. Kaneko recalled how the system would encourage players to improve their teamwork, as the gameplay mechanic added a sense of exciting danger and a fun twist at the end of the game.

"Two players would ultimately face off against the other at the game's end during a cooperative playthrough," Kaneko said. "That the brothers Billy and Jimmy could strike each other would inspire players to set out their own rules and devise gameplay strategies."

Double Dragon has been largely dormant for several years now as the last game in the series, Double Dragon IV, was released back in 2017 on PC and PS4. Taking place shortly after the events of Double Dragon II: The Revenge, the game used a nostalgic 8-bit art style and was developed by former Technos staff and Arc System Works.

Best Arcade Games: From The '70s Through The '90s
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Double Dragon
PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Double Dragon IV
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)