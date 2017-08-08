Dota Card Game Announced With First Teaser

Valve today announced Artifact, a Dota card game based on the hugely popular MOBA . A teaser trailer was released, but it doesn't show much at all. It does, however, confirm that the digital card game will launch sometime in 2018.

The announcement came today during Valve's The International Dota 2 tournament. Teams are competing for a share of more than $20 million, making it one of the biggest gaming tournaments in history.

We will report back with more details on Artifact as they are announced.

Artifact will go up against other digital card games such as Blizzard's Hearthstone, Gwent from CD Projekt Red, Bethesda's The Elder Scrolls Legends, and Fable Fortune.

