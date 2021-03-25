Dota 2 Update Aims To Make The Game Easier For Newbies

Valve is issuing an update that aims to make Dota 2 more inviting for new players, set to coincide with the release of the Netflix anime adaptation, Dragon's Blood. The plans include a smaller pool of heroes for beginners and a dedicated character aimed to nudge you in the right direction.

In a lengthy blog post detailing the changes, Valve says that linear tutorials aren't effective at learning the game, which can be "overwhelming" for new players. The new tools will provide a "gradual learning opportunities rather than relying on a single dump of complex information."

A new player quest system will set simpler objectives for new players, guiding them toward some basic skills, and a set of quest rewards will give them cosmetic goodies for sticking with the objectives. A "New Player Mode" will be available with a limited pool of characters, and new players will always be queued against other solo new players instead of parties or vets. New players can also leave this mode at any time without a penalty, and a bot will take their place. The bots have said to be upgraded to be smarter and more flexible as well, to make them more effective learning tools.

The update will also introduce a new tooltip character, the wizard seen above. He'll pop up once in a while to guide new players in the right direction, offering advice when a player may be about to do something dangerous.

A new version of the shop will be more streamlined and help guide players along the path of new craftable choices. Veterans can opt out of the simplified shop interface, but it should help rookies learn the basic steps of upgrades. New players will also find their own dedicated chat channel, and a free three-month trial of Dota Plus while they get their feet wet. Finally, smurfing will be a bannable offense, to keep the new player environment friendly.

Valve is likely expecting an influx of new players whose interest in the game is piqued by the Dota: Dragon's Blood anime. That anime premieres today on Netflix.