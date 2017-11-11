Doom (Switch) Review Roundup

Doom was one of 2016's surprise gaming hits and the thought of being able to take the fast-paced, demon-demolishing title on the go was unheard of. But it's 2017, and Doom on Nintendo's hybrid console, the Switch, is finally here.

Doom is out now on Switch in addition to its 2016 platforms. Check out the first 13 minutes of Carnage Campaign gameplay on Switch here, or our livestream here. And for you serious Doom fans, the Switch version has been confirmed to be receiving the Unto the Evil DLC, Snapmap, and other free updates.

You can read our verdict on the game in our full Doom review, but for a wider look at its reception we've taken the time to collect some other reviews from around the web. If you'd like to read some more critic or community reviews, head on over to Metacritic.

Game: Doom

Doom Developer / Publisher: iD Software / Bethesda Softworks

iD Software / Bethesda Softworks Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch

PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch Release date: November 10, 2017

November 10, 2017 Price: US $60 / £50 / AU $100

GameSpot -- 7/10

"If you can stand to look at a lesser version of Doom's once captivating world, you'll find that the game plays well enough on Switch so long as you've got a TV in front of you and a Pro Controller in hand. There's nothing else like it on a portable system, but be prepared to face a handful of compromises, especially if you're used to playing on other platforms. It's an impressive port that begs you to consider gameplay over graphics, and it succeeds more often than not." - Peter Brown [Full Review]

The Verge -- No Score

"Doom is an important release for the Switch. On a technical level, it should expand the general perception of what’s possible to produce on the system. The original version’s 60 fps first design no doubt made it easier to create the Switch port, since halving the frame rate to free up system resources could still produce acceptable results, but it still serves as a useful example of how high-end AAA games could work on Nintendo’s low-power console." - Sam Byford [Full Review]

IGN -- 8.5/10

"Doom for Nintendo Switch is a straightforward port that runs well and looks pretty good. Which ultimately, is everything it needed to be. Even though it’s a little fuzzy, smashing through a legion of demons with a fun set of weapons and upgrades feels great, and especially when you throw in arcade mode and the much-improved multiplayer arena battles, this is the best mature-themed shooter you can currently get on the Switch." - Filip Muigin [Full Review]

Destructoid -- 8/10

"Bethesda did it -- they ported Doomto a Nintendo console. It might not be the prettiest version, but it works, and it was enough to get me to play it all over again. Nintendo learned a lot from its failure on the Wii U, and its ability to welcome in more mature games on the system is something it hasn't done in quite a while. It's a message for all the prospective first and third parties alike -- keep doing it." - Chris Carter [Full Review]

Hardcore Gamer -- 4/5

"It’s clear, beyond the obvious limitation with resolution and frame-rate, that Doom for Switch has had to make some restrictions. Even so, for those who haven’t yet experienced one of last year’s finest, most surprising releases, Doom even now represents one of the genre’s finest moments for some time. Clearly those who already own the game on another platform will have to think long and hard over the novel value of having a game of this caliber on the go. And while the visual blemishes and rough edges do detract on occasion and are clear to spot, playing Doom on the Nintendo Switch still conjures that same jubilant energy that id Software’s behemoth has long been praised for. Tainted in its visuals it might be, the heart, soul and demon-crushing ferocity of its gameplay, in the end, shines through regardless." - Jordan Helm [Full Review]

NintendoLife -- 8.8/10

"Doom is an incredible game, flaws and all. Audio issues and frame rate drops were annoying at times, but weren't dramatic enough to deter us from a beautiful, pulse-raising good time - and we imagine that future updates will at least partly solve these problems. Doom is one of the best first-person shooters we've ever played, and is certainly the best in its class on Switch. There's a certain magical quality about having a game this good on the go. Its brilliant campaign is reason enough to pick it up, but Doom's multiplayer will keep you coming back for more for months to come. While it's perhaps not as polished as it is on other formats, having Doom in portable form is a revelation, and developer Panic Button deserves high praise for porting over id Software's classic title so brilliantly." - Steve Bowling [Full Review]