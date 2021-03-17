Fortnite Season 6 Fortnite Joy-Cons Snyder's Justice League Review Get Paid in Minecraft GTA Online Load Times Fix Explaining NFTs

Doom Has Plenty Of Stories To Tell Despite Current Saga's Conclusion

There's still a whole lot of ripping and tearing to do in Doom.

By on

Comments

This week's release of The Ancient Gods: Part Two expansion in Doom Eternal brings to a close a story arc that began in 2016's Doom reboot, but what comes next? Speaking to Polygon, Doom Eternal game director Hugo Martin revealed that while the current saga of the Doom Slayer will wrap up in the latest DLC, there are still plenty of stories left to tell about that character in that universe, though, and possibly through a different lens, as well.

"Could we tell a story about when [the Doom Slayer] first came to that place with the Sentinels, almost like a more medieval setting, a fantasy setting?" Martin asked Polygon. "I think as you play the DLC, too, you'll see lots of hints of what we could do moving forward. Maybe even in the future. Again, our hero is somewhat timeless--I mean, literally, he's immortal. So we could tell all kinds of stories. It's as if Sam Raimi was given a Transformers budget to go make a sequel to The Evil Dead--that's what Doom feels like, to us."

Martin also had plenty more to say about the new Sentinel Hammer in the DLC, which he explained is capable of instantly killing smaller enemies and stunning larger ones. You can read more about how the addition of the hammer means that "Sh** is going to hit the fan" in our interview.

If you're curious to try out Doom Eternal and you have Xbox Game Pass, now is as good as ever to grab it as it was one of the 20 titles from Bethesda that was added to Xbox Game Pass after Microsoft acquired ZeniMax. If you'd prefer to return to one of Doom's spookier outings, Doom 3 VR is also in development at id Software.

Beyond that, the next game in the series might see a female Doom Slayer pick up the iconic shotgun as Id Software is considering shaking the series up even further.

Click To Unmute
  1. Zelda BOTW: How to Play in First Person
  2. The Irregulars Cast Answers 5 Burning Questions About Sherlock, Watson and More
  3. Modern Warfare Community Reacts To Cold War Takeover
  4. Fortnite Season 6: Everything You Need To Know
  5. Mayans MC Cast Reacts to Season 2 Finale Deaths, SOA War in Season 3
  6. 20 Sonic Questions Answered By Roger Craig Smith
  7. Mortal Kombat Movie - Exclusive Hanzo Hasashi Fight Clip
  8. Dark Alliance – Official Gameplay Trailer
  9. Red Dead Online: The Outlaw Pass No. 5
  10. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 - Zero Crisis Cinematic Story Trailer
  11. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - Legendary Pack 1 Details
  12. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 6 Battle Pass Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Doom Eternal: Ancient Gods DLC First Mission Gameplay

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

DOOM Eternal
PC
PlayStation 4
Xbox One
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
Nintendo Switch
Stadia
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)