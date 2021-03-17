Doom Eternal's Ancient Gods Part 2 DLC Trailer Shows Off The New Sentinel Hammer

A new trailer for Doom Eternal's second and final piece of DLC, The Ancient Gods: Part II, has landed. It shows off a powerful new weapon that players can wield--the Sentinel Hammer--when the expansion arrives on March 18.

"Experience the epic conclusion to the Doom Slayer's saga," reads a line from the video's description. "You denied the gods and awoke an ancient evil. Now rally the scattered Sentinel armies, lay siege to the last bastion of Hell, break through the fortress walls, and face the Dark Lord himself. The soul of the universe hangs in the balance."

The Ancient Gods – Part Two is available tomorrow.

One of the key components of the DLC is the new Sentinel Hammer, which is capable of instantly killing smaller enemies and stunning larger ones. Game director Hugo Martin told GameSpot that it gives you the power to chain abilities together to take down tough foes like the Marauder in a single go. All in all, Martin said the addition of the hammer means, "Sh** is going to hit the fan."

Playing Doom Eternal on Xbox just got easier, as it was one of the 20 titles from Bethesda that was added to Xbox Game Pass following Microsoft's $7.5 billion acquisition of ZeniMax.

In other Doom news, Doom 3 VR is in the works at id Software, while the studio says it may add a female Slayer to the franchise in the future.

For more on The Ancient Gods: Part II, check out GameSpot's full interview with Martin linked below.