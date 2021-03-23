Doom Eternal Will Get More Updates This Year

Doom Eternal will receive more updates in 2021, executive producer Marty Stratton has confirmed. In a new video celebrating the game's first anniversary, Stratton said players should "stay tuned" for "more Doom Eternal updates" that are coming in 2021.

He didn't say anything more about what these updates might contain, however. Doom Eternal's Ancient Gods: Part II expansion just arrived, and it wraps up the Doom Slayer's story that began with 2016's Doom, so it seems any new updates wouldn't be story-focused.

A message from us to you. Thank you to our fans for your amazing support one year after launch. pic.twitter.com/UaNhZ4PEtV — id Software (@idSoftware) March 22, 2021

Also in the video, Stratton said 2020 was one of the "strangest, most challenging years the world has faced." Game director Hugo Martin shared that the Ancient Gods expansions were developed in id Software's new work-from-home environment, adding that this setup did not negatively impact development. In fact, Martin said the two-part expansion represents some of the best work id Software has ever done on Doom Eternal.

While the Doom Slayer's story that began with the 2016 game may be finished, id Software has teased that the franchise still has more stories to be told.

"Our hero is somewhat timeless--I mean, literally, he's immortal," Martin said in an interview. "So we could tell all kinds of stories. It's as if [Spider-Man director] Sam Raimi was given a Transformers budget to go make a sequel to The Evil Dead--that's what Doom feels like, to us."

Doom Eternal is on Game Pass, so subscribers can pick up the base game at no extra charge on Xbox and PC. The game is also available on PlayStation consoles.

