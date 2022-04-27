Doom Eternal Patch 6.66 Revision Adds New Accessibility Features
The shooter will now support accessibility options including text-to-speech and a sensory-friendly contrast filter.
After dropping the major update 6.66 last year in time for Halloween, Doom Eternal is continuing with smaller updates, this time targeting accessibility and quality-of-life. The new update is the second revision for version 6.66, and adds both text-to-speech and speech-to-text capabilities, as well as a new contrast filter.
With a number of new options being added, the accessibility menu will pop up the first time players load into Doom Eternal after installing Update 6.66 Rev 2, prompting them to check their current settings.
The newly added options include a text-to-speech mode that will convert text entered into the player chat into a synthesized voice. Players have a number of options to pick from when it comes to the voice profile, and can check them all out in the accessibility menu. Messages sent with text-to-speech will be audible to all players while in Battlemode 2.0 lobbies, but during matches will only be audible to Demon teammates. Incoming text-to-speech is also available, allowing incoming player messages to be read out in a simulated voice.
Doom Eternal has also added this feature the other way, allowing users to send messages in the chat window using speech-to-text. When a player is sending messages using speech-to-text, they will appear yellow in the chat window, and will only be visible to Demon teammates. Players can also opt to turn on Chat Translation, which will automatically translate messages on delivery if the receiving player has their system set to a different language.
The other new accessibility feature is the contrast filter, which allows players to control the speed at which the screen brightness can change. This feature, when turned on, can be highly customized, with the menu allowing players to tweak sliders based on both "Per-pixel Brightness Velocity" and "Fullscreen Brightness Velocity."
The patch also includes a number of other quality of life changes, which can be read in the patch notes below. Switch players will have to wait a little longer for the new update, with Update 6.66 Rev 2 arriving for that platform "at a later date."
New Accessibility Features
Text-to-Speech (Chat)
- There are multiple speech profiles to choose from. You can cycle through the speech profile selections to audition them before selecting one
- The outgoing text message will appear yellow in the chat window when it has been converted to speech
- Text-to-Speech conversions are sent in the same language they are created with
- Converted text chat messages are audible to all players in BATTLEMODE 2.0 lobbies and only audible to Demon teammates during matches
Speech-to-Text (Chat)
- Incoming Speech-to-Text messages appear yellow in the BATTLEMODE 2.0 lobby chat window and are only visible to Demon teammates during matches
- Unless Chat Translation is enabled, Speech-to-Text chat messages are delivered in the original language
Incoming Text to Speech
- Enables a simulated voice to read aloud text chat messages incoming from the other players
Outgoing Text to Speech
- Enables a simulated voice to read aloud the player's outgoing text chat to the other players
Chat Translation
- When enabled, incoming text chat messages are translated into the same language the receiving player’s system is set to. This functionality applies to standard and Speech-to-Text incoming text chat messages
Contrast Filter
This option reduces the speed at which screen brightness can change within the game. It can be fine-tuned with the following sliders when enabled:
- Per-pixel Brightness Velocity: Limits how rapidly the brightness of each pixel can change, such as during explosions or intense combat sequences
- Fullscreen Brightness Velocity: Limits how quickly the average brightness can change for the whole screen when it changes rapidly
UI Text Contrast Updates
- Some Menu UI elements have been altered to improve readability
Additional Quality of Life Improvements for All Platforms
General Gameplay
- The Combat Shotgun Full Auto mod wind down animation can now be interrupted by melee input
Campaign
- A tutorial pop-up with combat tips will now appear if you die while fighting a Marauder (this only happens once per save game)
- Cacodemon movement speed has been reduced on I’m Too Young to Die and Hurt Me Plenty difficulty
Horde Mode
- Added a notification effect when attaining a new Medal on the Horde Score HUD element (see above)
- Added option to hide the HUD in Horde Mode (see ON/OFF below)
- Shortened duration of end-of-round sequence
Balance Changes for All Platforms
SLAYER
- Armor gained has been reduced when flame belching a player demon from 30 to 10
REVENANT
- Reduced the cooldown between Dashes from 250ms to 50ms
- Refuel of Jet Pack now occurs after using Rocket Barrage
ARCHVILE
- Increased Lake of Fire radius by 30%
- Increased Lake of Fire damage from 6 damage per tick to 10 damage per tick
- Reduced Lake of Fire duration from 5 seconds to 2 seconds
- Slightly increased the Lake of Fire’s vertical size
- Increased damage of Fireball with Fire Specialist upgrade from 27 to 32
Chat Widget
- We updated the Online Chat Window to now be accessible from the HUD when in a BATTLEMODE 2.0 match. It was previously required to pause the game to access the Chat Window within a match
Balance Changes for Consoles Only
SLAYER
- Slayer Loss Forgiveness amount has been increased from 3 to 4
Bug Fixes for All Platforms
General Gameplay
- Fixed a bug in which completing the Argentas Paladi milestone would not unlock the Sentinel Podium. Thanks to everybody for their incredible patience with this one!
- Resolved the issue where the Ember Slayer’s flame effects were not displaying correctly in cinematics
Campaign
DOOM Eternal
- Resolved an issue in which jumping vertically from a coffin wall at the same time it drops would result in residual phantom collision and fail to reset the coffin wall
- Fixed a bug where a DOOM Hunter could erroneously damage the Slayer while faltered within melee range
The Ancient Gods – Part One
- Resolved issue in which the “Destroy the Father’s Life Sphere” mission objective and the Blood Swamps Codex entry would disappear after (Blood Swamps) mission reset
The Ancient Gods – Part Two
- Resolved an issue where increasing to Nightmare from a lower difficulty and then completing it incorrectly showed Nightmare as the Highest Difficulty Played in the Mission Select menu
BATTLEMODE 2.0
- Fixed an issue where the Codex entry would not unlock after completing the tutorial for the playable Dread Knight Demon
Horde Mode
- Resolved bug where the “DOOMguy in a Box” icon would not unlock upon completing the “Reinvent the Weapon Wheel” milestone
- Fixed bug in which the Horde Round progression map appeared white if playing with the Demon UI color profile selected
- Fixed an issue in which “10,000 Points” would sometimes display instead of “Difficulty Bonus” on the Total Score tab after completing all of Horde Mode
Master Levels
DOOM Eternal
- Fixed a bug that accidentally removed the Soul Sphere and the Crucible from the Mars Core Master Level in Classic Mode
- Resolved issue where the Full Auto Combat Shotgun mod was not usable if you interrupt its pickup animation with the Plasma Rifle equipped in the Mars Core Master Level
The Ancient Gods – Part Two
- Fixed a bug in which backing out of the upper cottage in the village entrance in World Spear Master Level after killing the Marauder would cause non-functional demonic gates to linger and prevent enemies on the way to the cathedral from spawning
Bug Fix for PC Only
- Fixed a crash that could occur when cycling weapons in the final room of the Marauder (playable Demon) tutorial
Bug Fix for PlayStation 5 Only
Horde Mode
- Fixed a bug in which the Arcade Slayer customization skin would not appear on the intro and victory podiums in Horde Mode
Known Issues for All Platforms
Accessibility
- Speech-to-Text transcription is not supported during load screens
- Colorblind settings only apply to the User Interface – they do not carry over into in-world game elements
Known Issues for PC Only
BATTLEMODE 2.0
- Default key mapping to access the Chat Window is not consistent in all menus
General Gameplay
- Alt-Tabbing during load screens and menu transitions may cause the game to freeze. To avoid this issue, do not Alt-Tab during load screens and menu transitions
Known Issue for PlayStation 5 Only
Accessibility
- Speech profiles are only audible through the DualSense controller speaker
Additional Notes for PC Only
- Users with above spec Intel GPUs can play DOOM Eternal with driver version 30.0.101.1325. Please contact Intel customer support to report and graphical anomalies
