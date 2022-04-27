Doom Eternal Patch 6.66 Revision Adds New Accessibility Features

After dropping the major update 6.66 last year in time for Halloween, Doom Eternal is continuing with smaller updates, this time targeting accessibility and quality-of-life. The new update is the second revision for version 6.66, and adds both text-to-speech and speech-to-text capabilities, as well as a new contrast filter.

With a number of new options being added, the accessibility menu will pop up the first time players load into Doom Eternal after installing Update 6.66 Rev 2, prompting them to check their current settings.

The newly added options include a text-to-speech mode that will convert text entered into the player chat into a synthesized voice. Players have a number of options to pick from when it comes to the voice profile, and can check them all out in the accessibility menu. Messages sent with text-to-speech will be audible to all players while in Battlemode 2.0 lobbies, but during matches will only be audible to Demon teammates. Incoming text-to-speech is also available, allowing incoming player messages to be read out in a simulated voice.

Doom Eternal has also added this feature the other way, allowing users to send messages in the chat window using speech-to-text. When a player is sending messages using speech-to-text, they will appear yellow in the chat window, and will only be visible to Demon teammates. Players can also opt to turn on Chat Translation, which will automatically translate messages on delivery if the receiving player has their system set to a different language.

The other new accessibility feature is the contrast filter, which allows players to control the speed at which the screen brightness can change. This feature, when turned on, can be highly customized, with the menu allowing players to tweak sliders based on both "Per-pixel Brightness Velocity" and "Fullscreen Brightness Velocity."

The patch also includes a number of other quality of life changes, which can be read in the patch notes below. Switch players will have to wait a little longer for the new update, with Update 6.66 Rev 2 arriving for that platform "at a later date."

New Accessibility Features

Text-to-Speech (Chat)

There are multiple speech profiles to choose from. You can cycle through the speech profile selections to audition them before selecting one

The outgoing text message will appear yellow in the chat window when it has been converted to speech

Text-to-Speech conversions are sent in the same language they are created with

Converted text chat messages are audible to all players in BATTLEMODE 2.0 lobbies and only audible to Demon teammates during matches

Speech-to-Text (Chat)

Incoming Speech-to-Text messages appear yellow in the BATTLEMODE 2.0 lobby chat window and are only visible to Demon teammates during matches

Unless Chat Translation is enabled, Speech-to-Text chat messages are delivered in the original language

Incoming Text to Speech

Enables a simulated voice to read aloud text chat messages incoming from the other players

Outgoing Text to Speech

Enables a simulated voice to read aloud the player's outgoing text chat to the other players

Chat Translation

When enabled, incoming text chat messages are translated into the same language the receiving player’s system is set to. This functionality applies to standard and Speech-to-Text incoming text chat messages

Contrast Filter

This option reduces the speed at which screen brightness can change within the game. It can be fine-tuned with the following sliders when enabled:

Per-pixel Brightness Velocity: Limits how rapidly the brightness of each pixel can change, such as during explosions or intense combat sequences

Fullscreen Brightness Velocity: Limits how quickly the average brightness can change for the whole screen when it changes rapidly

UI Text Contrast Updates

Some Menu UI elements have been altered to improve readability

Additional Quality of Life Improvements for All Platforms

General Gameplay

The Combat Shotgun Full Auto mod wind down animation can now be interrupted by melee input

Campaign

A tutorial pop-up with combat tips will now appear if you die while fighting a Marauder (this only happens once per save game)

Cacodemon movement speed has been reduced on I’m Too Young to Die and Hurt Me Plenty difficulty

Horde Mode

Added a notification effect when attaining a new Medal on the Horde Score HUD element (see above)

Added option to hide the HUD in Horde Mode (see ON/OFF below)

Shortened duration of end-of-round sequence

Balance Changes for All Platforms

SLAYER

Armor gained has been reduced when flame belching a player demon from 30 to 10

REVENANT

Reduced the cooldown between Dashes from 250ms to 50ms

Refuel of Jet Pack now occurs after using Rocket Barrage

ARCHVILE

Increased Lake of Fire radius by 30%

Increased Lake of Fire damage from 6 damage per tick to 10 damage per tick

Reduced Lake of Fire duration from 5 seconds to 2 seconds

Slightly increased the Lake of Fire’s vertical size

Increased damage of Fireball with Fire Specialist upgrade from 27 to 32

Chat Widget

We updated the Online Chat Window to now be accessible from the HUD when in a BATTLEMODE 2.0 match. It was previously required to pause the game to access the Chat Window within a match

Balance Changes for Consoles Only

SLAYER

Slayer Loss Forgiveness amount has been increased from 3 to 4

Bug Fixes for All Platforms

General Gameplay

Fixed a bug in which completing the Argentas Paladi milestone would not unlock the Sentinel Podium. Thanks to everybody for their incredible patience with this one!

Resolved the issue where the Ember Slayer’s flame effects were not displaying correctly in cinematics

Campaign

DOOM Eternal

Resolved an issue in which jumping vertically from a coffin wall at the same time it drops would result in residual phantom collision and fail to reset the coffin wall

Fixed a bug where a DOOM Hunter could erroneously damage the Slayer while faltered within melee range

The Ancient Gods – Part One

Resolved issue in which the “Destroy the Father’s Life Sphere” mission objective and the Blood Swamps Codex entry would disappear after (Blood Swamps) mission reset

The Ancient Gods – Part Two

Resolved an issue where increasing to Nightmare from a lower difficulty and then completing it incorrectly showed Nightmare as the Highest Difficulty Played in the Mission Select menu

BATTLEMODE 2.0

Fixed an issue where the Codex entry would not unlock after completing the tutorial for the playable Dread Knight Demon

Horde Mode

Resolved bug where the “DOOMguy in a Box” icon would not unlock upon completing the “Reinvent the Weapon Wheel” milestone

Fixed bug in which the Horde Round progression map appeared white if playing with the Demon UI color profile selected

Fixed an issue in which “10,000 Points” would sometimes display instead of “Difficulty Bonus” on the Total Score tab after completing all of Horde Mode

Master Levels

DOOM Eternal

Fixed a bug that accidentally removed the Soul Sphere and the Crucible from the Mars Core Master Level in Classic Mode

Resolved issue where the Full Auto Combat Shotgun mod was not usable if you interrupt its pickup animation with the Plasma Rifle equipped in the Mars Core Master Level

The Ancient Gods – Part Two

Fixed a bug in which backing out of the upper cottage in the village entrance in World Spear Master Level after killing the Marauder would cause non-functional demonic gates to linger and prevent enemies on the way to the cathedral from spawning

Bug Fix for PC Only

Fixed a crash that could occur when cycling weapons in the final room of the Marauder (playable Demon) tutorial

Bug Fix for PlayStation 5 Only

Horde Mode

Fixed a bug in which the Arcade Slayer customization skin would not appear on the intro and victory podiums in Horde Mode

Known Issues for All Platforms

Accessibility

Speech-to-Text transcription is not supported during load screens

Colorblind settings only apply to the User Interface – they do not carry over into in-world game elements

Known Issues for PC Only

BATTLEMODE 2.0

Default key mapping to access the Chat Window is not consistent in all menus

General Gameplay

Alt-Tabbing during load screens and menu transitions may cause the game to freeze. To avoid this issue, do not Alt-Tab during load screens and menu transitions

Known Issue for PlayStation 5 Only

Accessibility

Speech profiles are only audible through the DualSense controller speaker

Additional Notes for PC Only