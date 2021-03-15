Doom Eternal DLC Ancient Gods Part 2 Teaser Trailer Hints At What's To Come

A teaser trailer for Doom Eternal's upcoming Ancient Gods: Part II expansion has arrived, providing a glimpse at what players can expect from the final piece of DLC for the game. The full trailer is coming on March 17, but for now you can get a peek at some of the locations and enemies you'll be squaring off against through this brief teaser.

The description for the video states, "The epic conclusion to the Doom Slayer's saga is coming soon. Your war against Hell ends here."

The Ancient Gods: Part I released back in October 2020. The two-part expansion takes players to new environments and introduces new versions of demons that are deadlier, including the Screecher zombie that lets out a scream when it's called to give power to others nearby. The expansion also gives players the Sentinel Hammer which emits a devastating shockwave.

Playing Doom Eternal on Xbox just got easier, as it was one of the 20 titles from Bethesda that was added to Xbox Game Pass following Microsoft's $7.5 billion acquisition of ZeniMax.

In other Doom news, Doom 3 VR is in the works at id Software, while the studio says it may add a female Slayer to the franchise in the future.