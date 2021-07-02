Doom Eternal Celebrates 4th Of July With USA Skins And Fireworks

Doom Eternal is celebrating America's birthday with a special event called "O Slay Can You See." As part of this, players can earn all manner of new items and outfits for racking up XP across the game's various modes now through July 29.

Beating campaign missions and taking part in Battlemode matches are two of the ways you can earn XP in Doom Eternal, while you can also participate in weekly challenges to get the goods. In terms of what's on offer, the O Slay Can You See event offers up patriotic and jubilation-based items, perhaps the most striking of which is what appears to be a new red, white, and blue skin for your character featuring "USA" printed on the front. Your doomblade appears to have been turned into a sparkler, too. You can see all the wares in the image below, which developer id Software shared on its website.

In other Doom Eternal news, id Software just announced that the game's Invasion mode has been canceled and will be replaced by a horde-style mode. Citing unforeseen consequences from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the studio shifting to a remote work environment, Id Software has instead focused its efforts on the new horde mode and an upcoming rework of the multiplayer Battlemode.

Doom Eternal isn't the only popular game celebrating 4th of July, as Grand Theft Auto Online is once again ringing in the American holiday with a number of patriotic goodies.

Additionally, there are a number of 4th of July sales going on now, covering gaming laptops and monitors to games and more. You can read GameSpot's rundown of the best 4th of July deals to learn more.