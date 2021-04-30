Doom Eternal Adds More Cosmetic DLC, Despite Pre-Release Statement About Microtransactions

Despite assurances that it would be microtransaction-free, two more paid cosmetic packs have been added to store pages for Doom Eternal across platforms. The packs include skins that were previously offered to players for no cost. Doom Eternal's first paid cosmetic pack, the Rip And Tear Pack, was released nearly two months after the game's original release and includes preorder exclusive content.

The Series One Cosmetic Pack includes items that were available to players during Doom Eternal's first season. Players can purchase various nameplates, icons, weapon skins, and character skins by purchasing the pack for $9.

The second pack, the Doomicorn Master Collection Cosmetic Pack, dresses up the Slayer as a pretty pink unicorn. It also includes other skins, new podiums, animations, and other cosmetic items. The pack was originally available in March 2020 for free to anyone that had a Twitch Prime account. It now retails for $5.

The Doomicorn Cosmetic Pack was previously offered to Twitch Prime subscribers for free

Prior to Doom Eternal's launch, fans of the series were assured that the game would be microtransaction-free, specifically when it came to skins and other cosmetics. That guarantee came straight from Hugo Martin, the game's creative director. "Eternal is a $60 game, not a free-to-play game or a mobile game--we are giving you a complete experience with no store just like you'd expect," Martin said on Facebook.

"Unlocking skins with XP is a part of the experience if you care about that stuff or you can completely ignore it and it will have no impact on your experience at all and it's all free."

The launch of these cosmetic packs has also apparently come with some issues according to consumers. Reviews for both packs on Steam report that purchasing one pack, for example, the Doomicorn Master Collection Cosmetic Pack, will result in the other being added to your library.

Doom Eternal is now available to any Xbox Game Pass subscriber, along with a slew of other titles from Id Software, Bethesda, and more.