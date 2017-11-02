Don't Worry, There Are Plenty More Star Wars Movies Still Coming

Although there are two new Star Wars movies due over the next seven months--The Last Jedi and Solo: a Star Wars Story--Lucasfilm only has one film scheduled beyond that. JJ Abrams' currently untitled Episode IX arrives in 2019, and while an Obi-Wan Kenobi movie has been rumored, nothing further has been announced. Now Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy has spoken about the studio's plans for the franchise.

Kennedy appeared on the official Star Wars Show and revealed that she and the Star Wars "story group" that oversees the direction of the franchise were planning films over the next decade. She also suggested that new characters such as Rey and Finn might have a screen-life beyond the end of the current trilogy.

"We're sitting down now, [and] we're talking about the next ten years of Star Wars stories", she said. "We're looking at narratively where that might go. Future stories beyond Episode IX, with these new characters, Rey, Poe, Finn, BB-8, but we're also looking at working with people that are interested in coming into the Star Wars world and taking us to places that we haven't been yet, and that's exciting too because it's a vast galaxy far, far away. The possibilities are endless!"

In August, it was reported that the next spin-off might focus on Obi-Wan, with Billy Elliot's Stephen Daldry under consideration to direct. Other potential spin-offs that have reportedly been discussed include movies about Yoda and Boba Fett. In 2015, Fantastic Four director Josh Trank was hired by the studio to helm a movie that was believed to be the Fett spin-off, but he was fired before the project was announced.

The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15. Two new trailers have been released this week, both of which contained previously unseen footage. The first was an international promo, while the second was a new TV spot.

The next Star Wars game is November's Star Wars: Battlefront II. We recently played a portion of the campaign and you can read our thoughts on that here.