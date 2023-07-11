Don't Worry, Mileena Has Way Too Many Teeth In Mortal Kombat 1

The monstrous mouth hiding beneath Mileena's mask has been the character's main trademark since she was introduced, though subsequent redesigns haven't always got it right. The upcoming Mortal Kombat 1 still decided to risk taking a new direction with Mileena's mouth--and fans are loving it.

In the first look at what Mortal Kombat 1's rebooted Mileena is hiding under her mask, she's shown to have more teeth than ever before, with an almost Predator-esque hinged jaw that opens up to reveal an equally freaky tongue. While the clip was only brief, revealed as part of a promo video for NetherRealm Studios' Kombat Kast, fans are excited about the design's potential for cool fatalities.

As picked up by TheGamer, the design shares some similarities with a multi-jawed Mileena concept that was originally created for Mortal Kombat X, before the title went with a design that controversially gave Mileena lips. From reactions across social media, it appears that Mortal Kombat 1's unique (and importantly, lipless) Mileena redesign is hitting all the right notes with fans.

The upcoming game hasn't just aesthetically redesigned its characters, it's also rebooting much of the lore, too. In the new title, Mileena is no longer a genetically engineered clone but Kitana's twin sister, whose monstrous appearance is a symptom of the Tarkat disease.

Mortal Kombat 1 will release on September 14 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.