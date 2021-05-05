Don't Start Returnal Until The New Patch Is Available To Download, Says Dev

Developer Housemarque has walked back on Patch 1.3.3 for Returnal, reverting the game back to its 1.3.1 build. The studio advises that players do not try to play Returnal until a new patch has been released.

"All users affected by the 1.3.3 need to re-download the game," Housemarque wrote in a tweet. Since the release of Patch 1.3.3, players have been reporting a game breaking error has continually popped up in Returnal, often causing players to lose progress. Housemarque says that you'll know that you were affected if "CE-100028-1 error" pops up on your screen.

The studio then followed-up in another tweet that "to be safe, don't start [Returnal] before the upcoming patch is available and downloaded." Housemarque is working on the new Patch 1.3.3 right now, and it is scheduled to go live in a few hours.

