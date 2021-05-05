Don't Start Returnal Until The New Patch Is Available To Download, Says Dev
Just hold off on playing Returnal for a few hours--Housemarque is working on a solution to the buggy Patch 1.3.3.
Developer Housemarque has walked back on Patch 1.3.3 for Returnal, reverting the game back to its 1.3.1 build. The studio advises that players do not try to play Returnal until a new patch has been released.
"All users affected by the 1.3.3 need to re-download the game," Housemarque wrote in a tweet. Since the release of Patch 1.3.3, players have been reporting a game breaking error has continually popped up in Returnal, often causing players to lose progress. Housemarque says that you'll know that you were affected if "CE-100028-1 error" pops up on your screen.
Patch 1.3.3 has been pulled and we are reverting back to 1.3.1 until it's fixed.— Housemarque (@Housemarque) May 5, 2021
We are fixing the issue now and a new patch will be published in a few hours
All users affected by the 1.3.3 need to re-download the game.
Our sincerest apologies.
The studio then followed-up in another tweet that "to be safe, don't start [Returnal] before the upcoming patch is available and downloaded." Housemarque is working on the new Patch 1.3.3 right now, and it is scheduled to go live in a few hours.
Don't let these early bugs sway you from picking up Returnal, though. It's a pretty good game. In GameSpot's Returnal review, Mike Epstein writes, "Do you need to be a little brave to play Returnal? Yeah. Do you need to be glutton for punishment? It helps. They say that anything worth doing should scare you at least a little bit. I'm not sure if that's always true, but Returnal makes a strong case."
