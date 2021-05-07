Don't Miss Vinny, Alex, And Brad's Final Giant Bomb Stream

Earlier this week, longtime Giant Bomb employees Brad Shoemaker, Vinny Caravella, and Alex Navarro all announced they would be leaving the site. Today, May 7, is their final day, and Giant Bomb is holding a special stream to celebrate their legacy.

The "See You Next Game" stream is happening now, and it follows the final Giant Beastcast from the previous day, which saw an appearance from former editor Dan Ryckert. We expect to shed some tears during the stream, as Caravella and Shoemaker have both been at Giant Bomb since the very beginning, while Navarro joined in 2010. Previously, all three also worked at GameSpot, of which Giant Bomb is a sister site.

You can watch the stream directly at Giant Bomb, on Twitch, or right here via the stream embedded above.

Despite the three longtime members' departure today, Giant Bomb is not ending. Founder Jeff Gerstmann told GameSpot that there's a "collective vision for what the future of Giant Bomb is and it involves both familiar and new faces," and that the team "already in talks with creators" about what comes next.

Giant Bomb was founded in 2008 and came back under the same roof as GameSpot in 2012. It is your sole source for videos of people playing Mario on 3DS while riding a roller coaster over and over again.