Don't Expect Alan Wake 2 News This Summer

Development on Alan Wake 2 is going "really well," according to creative director Sam Lake, but fans shouldn't expect to learn more details about the game anytime soon.

As part of an Alan Wake anniversary update video, Lake explained the team is deep in production on the project. However, due to the fact that it takes "several months of work" to create a polished trailer and demo, Remedy will not be showing the game this summer.

"Everything with Alan Wake 2 development is going really well," Lake said. "We are deep in production, have a lot of material, and a great deal of the game is playable. But we've been talking for the past couple of months and have come to the decision here at Remedy, along with our wonderful publisher Epic Games, that we will not be showing anything big this summer."

Remedy did, however, share some glimpses at new Alan Wake 2 concept art and elaborated on some of the philosophy behind the sequel in regards to its leading man. Lake said Alan Wake 2 will add more depth to the character and also push him further than ever before. Lake said "putting a character through the wringer" is an important part of telling a horror story, and that is part of what Alan Wake 2 sets out to do.

In addition to an update on Alan Wake 2, Remedy announced that the recently released remaster of the original Alan Wake is also coming to Nintendo Switch. That news isn't too surprising, with the game having been rated for Switch in the fall of last year. A release date for the Switch version was not announced. Alan Wake Remastered includes the base game and both of DLC expansions--The Signal and The Writer--as well as improved visuals.

Alan Wake 2 was announced at The Game Awards 2021, and is slated to release sometime in 2023 in partnership with Epic Games. The game will be Remedy's first full-on survival horror experience.