Don Cheadle Says Steven Soderbergh is Thinking About Ocean's 14

The Ocean's series of heist movies could continue. Don Cheadle, who plays Basher in the Steven Soderbergh movies, said in an interview that Soderbergh himself floated the idea of making another entry in the series.

He told Entertainment Weekly that Ocean's 14, or whatever a sequel might be called, was discussed before star Bernie Mac passed away in 2008. After that, they decided against it. But now, Cheadle said Soderbergh has an idea for how to get the gang back together.

"We were talking about it, and then Bernie passed, and very quickly we were like, 'No, we don't want to do it,'" Cheadle said. "But I just did a movie with Steven [No Sudden Move] and he said, 'I think there may be a way to do it again. I'm thinking about it.' And it didn't go much further than that. But I don't know; I don't know who all would be in it. I imagine the main group of us would be in. It would be interesting to see."

Carl Reiner, who played Saul in the Ocean's films, passed away in 2020.

The rest of the main cast from all three Ocean's movies includes a long list of big names such as George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Casey Affleck, Scott Caan, Eddie Jemison, Elliot Gould, and Shaobo Qin. One potential issue with another Ocean's movie could be lining up their schedules and the budget to pay the actors. But anything is possible.

A fourth movie, Ocean's 8, was released in 2018. It featured Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, and Rihanna as thieves pulling a job at the Met Gala. Soderbegh produced that movie, which was directed by Gary Ross.

Ocean's 11 was the most successful entry in the series at the box office, bringing in more than $450 million. Ocean's 12 ($362 million), Ocean's 13 ($311 million), and Ocean's 8 ($297 million) followed in terms of commercial performance. Although each entry was less successful than the last, together the films represent a juggernaut with more than $1.4 billion in total.