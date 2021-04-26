Fortnite Neymar Jr. Games With Gold May Animal Crossing Update Monster Hunter Event Nier Weapons Nier Endings

Domino's Nemesis The Noid Returns To Star In Crash Bandicoot Mobile Game For Some Reason

Iconic pizza-stealing villain The Noid has returned to terrorize Crash Bandicoot in mobile game On The Run.

Pizza buyers beware: The Noid has returned. Yes, the pie-swiping villain from the famous '80s ad campaign has come back for a series of new advertisements from Domino's Pizza, but that's not the only place you'll find him. For a limited time, The Noid will serve as a mini-boss in the mobile runner Crash Bandicoot: On The Run.

While this might seem like a bizarre example of brand synergy, 2021 marks the 35th anniversary of the Noid ads and the 25th anniversary of the release of the original Crash Bandicoot, so we suppose it makes some sense. (Maybe?) Well, regardless, fans of The Noid can pick up limited-edition Noid-themed merch on Amazon. All proceeds from the sales will go to Domino's independent nonprofit Domino's Partners Foundation, which provides financial assistance to employees of the company experiencing hardship such as the loss of a loved one.

As Noid fans well know, this isn't the first time that the pizza villain has appeared in a game. Capcom's Yo! Noid is a fairly well-known NES platformer that features the character, who was added to the English localization by translators. He also appeared in the lesser-known Commodore 64 game Avoid the Noid. As for Crash Bandicoot: On The Run, it's a celebration of the iconic platformer that includes many of the franchise's best-known levels and characters. Like most of developer King's games, it's free to play, but includes microtransactions.

