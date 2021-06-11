Doki Doki Literature Club Plus Announced For Consoles And PC

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus, an updated and expanded version of the original visual novel, has been announced for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The new version includes brand-new story content and sees the game come to consoles for the first time.

I'm delighted to announce Doki Doki Literature Club Plus, a labor of love from @TeamSalvato and @SerenityForge. #DDLCPlus includes new features and content and releases June 30th on PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox. https://t.co/iRWD66q98E



Info in thread! pic.twitter.com/4I2hnDA2j7 — Dan Salvato (@dansalvato) June 11, 2021

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus features six new side stories that take place outside the main timeline from the original game. The stories feature different pairs of the main characters, telling the stories of how they became friends. The game also features a built-in music player featuring 26 tracks: 13 from the original game, as well as songs from the new side stories and guest tracks, including music by Jason Hayes, who worked on the World of Warcraft soundtrack.

The main game also received a graphical update, giving the visuals an HD update, without changing the story and gameplay of the original story. There is also a picture gallery containing over 100 pictures of game art, wallpapers, and concept sketches, which can be unlocked by seeing everything Doki Doki Literature Club Plus has to offer.

A limited physical edition of the game is also being released for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5. That edition comes with a set of two-inch physical standees, a download code for the soundtrack, a vinyl sticker sheet, a Doki Doki Literature Club membership card, and an exclusive poem written by Monika, one of the characters in the game.

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus releases on June 30 for Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, and PC for $15 USD. The physical edition costs $30 USD.