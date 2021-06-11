E3 Schedule: June 12-15 Xur Location Trials of Osiris Rewards Beating Intermission in Final Fantasy VII Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Upgrade New Elden Ring Details

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus Announced For Consoles And PC

An updated and expanded version of Doki Doki Literature Club is releasing on consoles and PC on June 30.

By on

Comments

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus, an updated and expanded version of the original visual novel, has been announced for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The new version includes brand-new story content and sees the game come to consoles for the first time.

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus features six new side stories that take place outside the main timeline from the original game. The stories feature different pairs of the main characters, telling the stories of how they became friends. The game also features a built-in music player featuring 26 tracks: 13 from the original game, as well as songs from the new side stories and guest tracks, including music by Jason Hayes, who worked on the World of Warcraft soundtrack.

The main game also received a graphical update, giving the visuals an HD update, without changing the story and gameplay of the original story. There is also a picture gallery containing over 100 pictures of game art, wallpapers, and concept sketches, which can be unlocked by seeing everything Doki Doki Literature Club Plus has to offer.

No Caption Provided

A limited physical edition of the game is also being released for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5. That edition comes with a set of two-inch physical standees, a download code for the soundtrack, a vinyl sticker sheet, a Doki Doki Literature Club membership card, and an exclusive poem written by Monika, one of the characters in the game.

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus releases on June 30 for Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, and PC for $15 USD. The physical edition costs $30 USD.

Watch live streams, videos, and more from GameSpot’s summer event. Check it out

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Doki Doki Literature Club!
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Nintendo Switch
PC
Play For All
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)