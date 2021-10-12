Does Riders Republic Have Cross-Play?
Riders Republic is a multiplayer-centric extreme sports game. Does it support cross-play and cross-progression?
Ubisoft's Riders Republic--its next extreme sports game after Steep--releases in just a few weeks, and the game is available on several different platforms. In the past, that would mean splitting up the players based on the system they selected, but cross-play has made that a thing of the past in many games. And luckily, that includes Riders Republic.
Does Riders Republic support cross-play?
Far Cry Games Ranked Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - Launch Trailer World War 3 Closed Beta Test Announcement Trailer Dark Souls: Biggest Mysteries Explained Forza Horizon 5 Preview Turns Out Pokemon Legends: Arceus Is Not Fully Open World | GameSpot News Mario Party Superstars - Official "Party Like a Superstar" Gameplay Trailer Rainbow Six Siege - Doktor's Curse: "The Doktor Is Out" Trailer League of Legends: Wild Rift - Official Patch 2.5 Preview Trailer Call of Duty: Vanguard - Official Story Trailer DC Dual Force Announcement Trailer Firearms Expert Reacts To Far Cry 6’s Guns
Please enter your date of birth to view this video
By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy
Yes! Cross-play is enabled in Riders Republic across all of the game's platforms--Stadia, Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. There is also cross-gen support, so those on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S can play each other, for example. You won't have to coordinate buying the game with your friends to make sure you get the same version anymore, as the future is here. Well, as long as you are fine buying the game on multiple platforms.
Does Riders Republic have cross-progression?
Yes again! Because of how your Ubisoft account works--you can do something similar with other games like Watch Dogs: Legion--it's super easy to keep your progress in a game if you choose to change platforms. Should you want to use Xbox remote play to stream the game on the go, for example, and then go back to your PC at home, you shouldn't lose any progress.
Riders Republic is out for Stadia, PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, and PS4 on October 28. It supports more than 50 players and next-gen upgrades are free on the same family of systems. If you buy the Xbox One version and want to also play on a PS5, for instance, you'll need to buy it twice.
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation