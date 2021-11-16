Does Halo Infinite Have Split-Screen? It's Complicated

With the surprise launch of Halo Infinite on November 15, players everywhere are asking a pressing--and for many, nostalgic--question: Does Halo Infinite have split-screen? The answer, as it turns out, is a bit more complicated than you'd expect. Officially, Halo Infinite does not have split-screen multiplayer yet, at least not right now, and a previously convoluted workaround no longer seems to help out. Having said that, split-screen multiplayer is planned for the future. Here's what we know so far.

When is split-screen coming to Halo Infinite?

If you're looking for some split-screen action in Halo Infinite, you're out of luck right now. Depending on what kind of split-screen play you're looking for, your wait may be further off than other players, though no one outside of the development team has much of a launch window in mind anyway.

For split-screen multiplayer, 343 Industries did previously confirm that Halo Infinite will feature local multiplayer, and its current store listing confirms these plans, as the game is said to be playable for 2-24 players on a local network, just as it is online.

Currently, however, that's just not the case. There's no mention of split-screen play in the game's menus at the moment, and if you try to sign in with two Gamertags, you'll be met with a flickering error screen that seems to suggest the game has no real idea of how to undo your attempt. This week, when I tested a janky workaround as recently as last just month's test flight just to see what would happen, I had to quit and reopen the game to get it back to normal.

Wake me when there's split-screen.

For campaign hopefuls, the co-op campaign was recently pushed back due to Season 1 being extended until May 2022. The co-op campaign isn't meant to arrive until after that season ends, which puts a co-op campaign, including its split-screen playing capabilities, on ice until at least the midway point of next year. Of course, the campaign itself isn't even out until December 8.

Therefore, whether you want to play Halo Infinite split-screen in PvP modes or in the co-op campaign, you're out of options for now, but not forever. Split-screen and more co-op options are on the way, even if we can't say exactly when just yet.

It's been smooth sailing for Microsoft's flagship since it surprise-launched, with one widespread exception: people really don't like Halo Infinite the battle pass.