Does Diablo 2: Resurrected Have Cross-Progression Or Cross-Play?

Diablo 2: Resurrected releases this week, and unlike the original PC-exclusive game, the remade version is coming to everything from PC to PS5 and Nintendo Switch. It also supports cross-progression, allowing you to keep your game progress if you decide to switch from one platform to another or want to jump back and forth between a few. But how does Diablo 2: Resurrected cross-progression work? We'll give you the rundown.

What Is Diablo 2: Resurrected's Cross-Progression?

Cross-progression is a feature distinct from cross-play--it doesn't mean you can play with your friend on PC if you are playing on Xbox Series X. Instead, what cross-progression allows you to do is play your character on one platform and then pick up where you left off on another. This way, if your friend only plays on PlayStation and you prefer PC, you can still temporarily jump to PlayStation in order to play cooperatively with them. This feature was not included in Diablo 3--nor was cross-play--so you could only play on people with the same system as you. You do still have to buy the game separately on all platforms you'll be using.

How To Enable Diablo 2: Resurrected Cross-Progression

To do this, you just need to have a Battle.net account that is linked to the platform in question. If you've played Diablo 3 or Overwatch on a console already, there is a pretty good chance you've already done this.

If you haven't, there are a few ways to do so. From your game screen, you can choose the "link accounts" box under the options menu and then pull up a browser, which you can sign in to in order to link Battle.net to whatever platform you're on.

The easier way is to log in on your computer or phone. Sign in to Battle.net and go to the Connections page, click "Connect," select the platforms you're going to play on, and sign in to each of them using their own websites.

Diablo 2: Resurrected releases as Activision Blizzard is embroiled in a state of California lawsuit as well as an SEC investigation surrounding alleged sexual harassment and workplace intimidation, as well as perpetuating a "frat boy" culture.