Does Battlefield 2042 Have Cross-Play And Cross-Progression?

Battlefield 2042 is looking to be a major step forward for the series, with massive player counts, huge maps, and brand-new systems like Specialists and Weapon Plus. It will also bring cross-play to the series, allowing Xbox, PlayStation, and PC players to battle it out with another in Battlefield 2042's near-future setting. However, there are a few caveats when it comes to playing together on different platforms. Here's what you need to know.

How Battlefield 2042 Cross-Play Works

You'll be able to play with friends on other platforms in Battlefield 2042, but there is a catch--you'll need to be on the same console generation. That means while Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players will be able to play together, they will not be able to do cross-play with those playing on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, or PC. Xbox Series X|S and PS5 users will be able to play together, as well as with PC players.

The limitation is due to how Battlefield 2042 changes in some major ways depending on which console you are playing it on. For those playing on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, or PC, the game will sport a 128-player count on huge maps. That changes on older platforms, where the player count is reduced by half to 64, with the action happening on smaller versions of Battlefield 2042's maps.

How Battlefield 2042 Cross-Progression Works

The good news is that Battlefield 2042 also supports cross-progression. As detailed shortly after the game's reveal in an official Battlefield Briefing, no matter what platform you are playing on, your unlocks and store purchases will carry over. If you don't own a current-gen console, you can start playing Battlefield 2042 on Xbox One or PS4 and upgrade later when Xbox Series X|S or PS5s become more available, without having to worry about starting over from scratch. EA is now making it so that purchasing the standard digital version of Battlefield 2042 on Xbox Series X|S or PS5 will include access to the Xbox One and PS4 versions too, so players without current access to new hardware will at least be ready when they do get the chance to upgrade without needing to purchase two copies of the game.

Battlefield 2042 releases on November 19. An early access beta for the game starts October 6 for those who pre-order, with an open beta running October 8-9.