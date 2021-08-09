Does Back 4 Blood Support Cross-Play Or Cross-Progression?

Back 4 Blood is a spiritual successor to the co-op zombie mayhem of the Left 4 Dead series. With such an emphasis on shooting your way through zombie hordes with your mates, you may wonder how easy it will be to actually play with those friends who didn't happen to adopt your own platform of choice. It's releasing across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles, with the open beta set to begin soon.

Does Back 4 Blood Support Cross-Play?

In short, yes. A Back 4 Blood beta FAQ from WB Games confirms that the Back 4 Blood open beta features cross-play support, and players in the closed beta have already been linking up with their friends to play it across platforms. As such, you can expect the feature to also be available at the game's launch in October.

What About Cross-Progression?

Cross-play is useful if you're playing on one platform and need to connect with friends across another platform. But what if you own multiple platforms and want to be able to seamlessly hop between them? First: congratulations, moneybags. Second, sorry, there is no announced cross-progression and no indication from the beta that it will be the case.

The game does prompt you to create a username, but there's currently no way to login with that same username on another platform. That means there's effectively no way to carry your progress from one platform to another. The good news is that there isn't much progress to be transferred anyway, at least for the time being. The only pain point will be your customized card decks, which you'll have to rebuild if you hop onto a new platform.

Still, the existence of a login system suggests that Turtle Rock could have the back-end ready for implementation at launch, or sometime after. The company has not announced plans for other progression systems or a battle pass.

Ready for Launch

Back 4 Blood's open beta runs from August 12-16 on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms. The game is set to release on October 12, and will be included in Xbox Game Pass. The closed beta has already been big on Steam and Twitch, so read up on how to play the Back 4 Blood open beta. Check out our Back 4 Blood preorder guide for more details.