Doctor Who's Thirteenth Doctor Will Be Revealed Sunday, Watch The Teaser

After three years, Peter Capaldi will end his run as the title character on the television series Doctor Who this holiday during the annual Christmas special. But, of course, the end of one Doctor just means that another is going to take his place. That new actor's identity has been a well-guarded secret, but we've learned when the reveal will happen: July 16.

The official Doctor Who Twitter account stated in a video teaser today that the 14th Doctor's identity will be shown following the Wimbeldon Men's Final. Whether that's a clue in some way to the next Time Lord's identity remains to be seen.

Capaldi announced his departure from the show back in January, but the season which ended on July 2 also marked the final for long-time showrunner Steven Moffat. The BBC announced in 2016 that the new showrunner will be Broadchurch writer and producer Chris Chibnall.

Speculation around who could play the next iteration of the Doctor has spanned actors ranging from Ben Winshaw (from the recent Bond films) to Harry Potter star Rupert Grint. But as we saw with the reincarnation of the Master a few seasons back, the Doctor's identity is gender fluid.

