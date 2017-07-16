Doctor Who, Daredevil Actors Will Be In The New Call Of Duty

Ahead of a bigger reveal at San Diego Comic-Con this week, the first two actors for Call of Duty: WWII's Zombies mode have been announced. Doctor Who and Harry Potter actor David Tennant will play Droston Hynd. Actress Elodie Yung, who plays Elektra on the Netflix show Daredevil, will portray a character named Olivia Durant.

As announced previously, Activision will hold a panel at Comic-Con on July 20 where it is expected to reveal the "twisted new vision" for Zombies. There will be celebrity guests appearing on the panel as well, and now we know that Tennant and Yung could be among them.

Only 5 days until the #WWIIZombies world reveal at #SDCC2017.



Introducing our first cast member: DAVID TENNANT as Drostan Hynd! pic.twitter.com/pA2YzUzkcl — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 15, 2017

Activision has been hyping the panel by posting tweets that count down the days to the panel, so it's possible there may be more casting news ahead of the event itself.

What we do know about Call of Duty: WWII's Zombies mode is that it is an "entirely new story and a pretty horrifying experience," and it will tell "the story of the Third Reich's desperate attempt to create an army in the final stages of the war."

Sledgehammer boss Michael Condrey added that Call of Duty: WWII's Zombies mode will be an "adrenaline-fueled" take on the fan-favourite mode. He pointed out that Sledgehammer is no stranger to horror, as he and the other studio leader, Glen Schofield, worked on Dead Space before joining Activision.

Call of Duty: World War II launches on November 3 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. A beta will be held before launch, and you can guarantee yourself a spot by pre-ordering.