Doctor Who Christmas Special: Video Clip Brings Two Doctors Face-To-Face

As the world gets closer to Peter Capaldi's final bow as the star of Doctor Who, BBC America has released the first clip from the 2017 Christmas special. The episode will see the actor exit the series. In the special, titled Twice Upon a Time, the 12th Doctor brings the first Doctor (David Bradley) aboard the TARDIS. Naturally, the original Doctor absolutely hates what Capaldi's character has done with the place.

If this scene is any indication, Doctor Who is going to have a wild and very sarcastic adventure for Christmas. With Bradley stepping into the shoes of the first Doctor, originally played by William Hartnell in the 1960s, it allows for the two incarnations of the same Time Lord to work together. Of course, it also helps for making a very special moment of the regeneration of Capaldi's Doctor, after he was fatally wounded in the Season 10 finale.

Bradley's appearing on the show is, surprisingly, not the first time he's dipped his toe in the Doctor Who universe. He previously portrayed Hartnell in the 2013 TV movie An Adventure in Space and Time, which explored the creation of Doctor Who and its early seasons.

The clip for the Christmas special was released in conjunction with the BBC's annual Children in Need telethon. Doctor Who's 2017 Christmas special will air on December 25 on BBC America. The series will then return in 2018 with a new Doctor at the helm. Jodie Whittaker will play the 13th Doctor, making the first time ever a woman has led the show.