Doctor Doom Movie Is In Development

A movie based on Marvel supervillain Doctor Doom is in development, with Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley attached to the project. The news was revealed by Hawley during a Comic-Con panel for Legion, the X-Men related TV show he created.

"Two words," Harley said at the end of the panel, before following up with, "Doctor Doom." According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources have said Hawley is developing the movie "with an eye to direct" it himself.

Victor Von Doom is primarily an antagonist for the Fantastic Four but, being a supervillain, has clashed with many of Marvel's greatest heroes. In the movies, however, he has only ever featured in the various poorly received Fantastic Four flicks.

Rumors have indicated Fox is trying to reboot the Fantastic Four movie franchise, but is looking at doing so from new angles, instead of trying to bring back the core team for yet another outing. Reports have suggested Fox may be looking at Ultimate Fantastic Four as inspiration for younger versions of the team.

Franklin and Valeria Richards, the children of Mr. Fantastic, could be focus of one new film. Seth Grahame-Smith, co-writer of Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, and Abraham Lincoln, Vampire Hunter, has been linked to this.

In other Marvel news, Netflix has renewed the Iron Fist series for a second season. Keep an eye on our roundup of all the Marvel news from SDCC 2017 to stay up-to-date on all the news.