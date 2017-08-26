Divinity: Original Sin 2 Will Have Full Voice Acting For All 1200 Characters

Divinity: Original Sin II is due out on PC in just a few weeks, and the team at Larian Studios is has announced that the title's 1,200 different characters will be fully voice acted.

Yes, every single character, from the main cast to every other NPC along the way, will be voiced. To break that down, Divinity: Original Sin II's scripts feature one million words, 74,000 lines, and 1,200 different characters with 80 actors to do them all. That's some pretty impressive work to make sure the final title wouldn't have any of what the team calls "cheese vendoring."

The title's star-studded cast features Harry Hadden-Paton (Divinity: Dragon Commander) as the Red Prince, Alix Wilton Regan (Dragon Age: Inquisition) as Sebille, Tamaryn Payne (Stalled) as Lohse, Chris Finney (Mass Effect: Andromeda) as Ifan ben-Mezd, Alec Newman (Assassin's Creed Syndicate) as Beast, and Christopher Bonwell (Siffre) as the undead.

With so many voices and so many origin stories, the team claims that you won't be able to hear them all in one playthrough. Get ready to play through this game several times to get every piece of lore and story you can.

Divinity: Original Sin II is the sequel to Divinity: Original Sin and netted over $2 million from 40,000 fans on Kickstarter. The title is available now on Steam's Early Access and will launch fully for the platform this September 14.