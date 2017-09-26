Divinity: Original Sin 2 Review Roundup

Even in a year full of standout titles, Divinity: Original Sin II is something special. Developer Larian Studios took the foundation it laid down with the game's 2014 predecessor and expanded it in every conceivable way, resulting in one of the finest releases of the year. In GameSpot's Divinity: Original Sin II review, critic Brett Todd said the game "has to be regarded as an instant classic in the pantheon of RPG greats" and awarded it a 10/10, making it one of the select few titles to earn such a score from GameSpot.

Other reviews for Larian's RPG have begun appearing online as well, and critics unanimously agree that Divinity: Original Sin II is a game that should not be missed. We've rounded up a sample of reviews and their scores below; for a wider look at what critics are saying about Divinity: Original Sin II, be sure to visit GameSpot sister site Metacritic.

GameSpot -- 10/10

"From lonely farmhouses through pitched battles with gods in far-flung dimensions, Divinity: Original Sin II is one of the most captivating role-playing games ever made. Its immaculately conceived and emotion-wrought fantasy world, topped by brilliant tactical combat, make it one of the finest games of the year thus far, and it has to be regarded as an instant classic in the pantheon of RPG greats." -- Brett Todd [Full review]

IGN -- 9.6/10

"Divinity: Original Sin 2 may have been designed in the spirit of decades-old RPGs like Baldur's Gate 2, but that legacy serves only as a foundation for the expansive game Larian has built on top of it. Few other RPGs allow such a wide range of flexibility while also supporting rewarding combat and a powerful story, all in a world that feels alive in the ways it reacts to you and goes about its business without you. It's a rare RPG that I'll want to play through again and again, driven by the feeling that so many fascinating and surprising paths remain undiscovered, some of which might lead to different outcomes for the NPCs I've grown to care about--even the rats. When that happens, you're experiencing something worth remembering, and Divinity: Original Sin 2 will be remembered as one of the greats." -- Leif Johnson [Full review]

Eurogamer -- Essential

"There's such a wide range of influences visible in Larian's work. Ultima and XCOM are the obvious ones, but there are other moments, such as when you're breaking into a house or searching for a hidden hatch to the basement, that the game suddenly feels more like Thief or Dishonored. The game foremost in my mind while playing, however, was The Witcher 3.

"This isn't because of the setting or Divinity's similar ponderings over morality. It's because I thought it would be many years before I played another RPG that was even close to being that rich with choice and charisma. Original Sin 2 has made me question that belief, and I don't think I could give it a higher accolade." -- Rick Lane [Full review]

US Gamer -- 5/5

"It has been a long time since I've played a game that loves the idea of role-playing as much as Divinity: Original Sin 2 does. It's simply an amazing CRPG, not based on nostalgia, but on the concept of allowing the player to do what they want in the world of Rivellon. Original Sin 2 doesn't handhold, but it also doesn't restrict you. There are a few modern games like it, but nothing that has as many options within and without of the game world. For the second time in past few years, I applaud Larian Studios for doing so much with the resources at hand. Divinity: Original Sin 2 has the strongest recommendation I can give." -- Mike Williams [Full review]

Game Informer -- 9.75/10

"Divinity: Original Sin 2 is one of the greatest PC RPGs of all time, and Larian's continued dedication to creating incredible freeform adventures inspired by tabletop lineage is inspiring and commendable. A few bugs and frustrating encounters are small prices to pay for a lavish ensemble of the genre's best and a one-of-a-kind experience." -- Daniel Tack [Full review]

PC Gamer -- 9.2/10

"Its scope can be intimidating, but not overwhelming, and there's usually a way to fix a mistake. If you murder someone you need to talk to for a quest, for instance, there's a good chance that looting their corpse will send you in the right direction. So it can be punishing, certainly, but never cruel.

"And it's that intimidating, ambitious scope, that dedication to player freedom, that makes Divinity: Original Sin 2 so impressive. There isn't another RPG that lets you do so much. Larian promised a lot, and it has absolutely followed through, crafting a singular game that juggles a bounty of complex, immersive systems, and never drops them." -- Fraser Brown [Full review]