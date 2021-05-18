Divinity Original Sin 2 Now Available On iPad

The massive RPG Divinity: Original Sin 2: Definitive Edition is now available on iPad and iPad Pro. The mobile version costs $25, and includes all of the Gift Bag DLC without any microtransactions.

Larian Studios says that the port was developed in cooperation with Elverils over a span of two years, aiming to make a version of Divinity Original Sin 2 that doesn't make compromises compared to the console experience. The result is a version of the game built on Apple's Metal architecture, which allows for new touch controls, along with gamepad or mouse and keyboard support.

On iPad Pro (2018) and above, the graphics settings equivalent to DOS2's "highest" will run, while on the new M1 iPad Pro it will run at 60fps. The announcement didn't note how far back the compatibility goes. Larian also promises local co-op with split-screen support, and you can cross-play with others on PC, Mac, and iPad. Cross-save will let you continue playing on your home Mac. And it integrates with Apple's Game Center for achievements and matchmaking.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 is one of the most critically acclaimed RPGs in recent years, earning a rare 10/10 from GameSpot and currently standing at a 93% on GameSpot sister site Metacritic. It was originally released on Windows PCs in 2017, but has since been ported to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Mac, and Nintendo Switch.