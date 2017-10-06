Divinity: Original Sin 2 Crafting Guide -- How To Make Cool Spells, Useful Potions, And Enhanced Weapons

Divinity: Original Sin II is complex and dense, with much of its gameplay pillars requiring some trial and error to figure out. Crafting, for example, is tricky to get to grips with, so much so that it can become an underused tool. However, crafting also happens to be incredibly useful, so to help you get comfortable with making cool things we've put together a list of interesting and eclectic recipes for you to use.

In the video above you'll see how to use spell scrolls to create spell books and learn skills permanently. Before long you'll be making enemy grenades explode in their pockets, automatically resurrecting, giving your party stable footing on ice, and much more.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 is incredibly deep, and we've dived deep into it to explore. If you're looking for more videos to help you understand the game, take a look below for a handy list.

7 Tactical Tips for Divinity: Original Sin II: Learn how to fight, thieve, and sweet talk your way into becoming the best Godwoken you can be.

Which Divinity: Original Sin II Starter Class Is Right For You?: Before you can go on your epic 70+ hour quest in Divinity: Original Sin II, you need to pick a class. Not sure what to pick? Don't worry, we got you.

7 Things You Need To Do In Fort Joy: You could potentially spend hours and hours in a single area in Divinity: Original Sin II, and still miss a ton of cool stuff. So we've come up with 7 things you might've missed from the game's starting zone, Fort Joy.

In GameSpot's Divinity: Original Sin II review, critic Brett Todd awarded it a 10/10, saying it "is one of the most captivating role-playing games ever made."

He continued: "Its immaculately conceived and emotion-wrought fantasy world, topped by brilliant tactical combat, make it one of the finest games of the year thus far, and it has to be regarded as an instant classic in the pantheon of RPG greats."

The game was also the subject of an episode of Reboot, in which Mike Mahardy and Jacob Dekker discussed how Divinity: Original Sin II continues the CRPG lineage.