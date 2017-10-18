Disturbing It Deleted Scene Contained A Gruesome Pennywise Moment

There's no denying that Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard) did some truly terrible things in It, as a means of taunting the children of Derry. Whether it was ripping off one child's arm with his teeth, soaking a bathroom with fresh blood, or even making a young boy relive the moment his parents died in a fire.

Still, while it may be hard to believe, there were much more graphic plans in the works for the dancing clown. In an interview with the Throwing Shade podcast, actor Timothy Simons reveals a disturbing scene that didn't end up in the final cut of the movie. While Simons isn't a member of the It ensemble, he did audition for the role of Pennywise, before Skarsgard was ultimately cast.

In his interview, the actor claims one particularly gruesome moment in the film was set to feature Pennywise eating a baby in front of its mother as part of his origin. "It was [Pennywise] way back at the beginning of Derry, convincing a woman to give him her baby to eat," the actor says. "It was scary. The thing that was scariest about it was that it was very direct. It was, 'If you don't do this, these are the things that I'm going to do.' And they were all terrible."

Bryan Safi, one of the co-hosts of the podcast, also auditioned for the role and still has the script--a piece of which he shares in the interview. The words largely match up with a scene depicting these very events that was earlier posted on Reddit. In the scene, Pennywise demands the woman's baby under threat of killing her other children and husband if she doesn't hand him over. You can see the scene in its entirety below.

While the scene never made it into the completed film, it shows that at some point the creative team behind It was interested in exploring more of the character's history. With a second film already in the works, it's entirely possible this moment--or one close to it--could appear in the future. Then again, it could also stay out of the franchise altogether, much like the controversial group scene from the book that producers decided not to include.