Displace Introduces Wireless TV With Gesture And Voice Controls

Displace announced at CES what it calls the "world's first wireless TV," with first models shipping in December 2023.

The Displace TV model is 55 inches and runs on batteries that Displace claims are both long-lasting (around a month if you are using the TV for six hours a day) and swappable. The TV requires no wall mounting, as it has its own suction pump apparatus attached to the back. This ennables to be played on nearly any surface, including a window, for example. The TV does not have a remote, instead relying on gesture controls, which the TV reads via a camera at the top. You can also control the TV with your voice or by touching the screen.

It streams content to TV from a concealed processing box. It can run multiple TVs of the same box, transferring content from TV to TV as you change rooms or combining multiple TVs into one large screen. One TV is $3,000, with a two-pack retailing at $5,400 and a four-pack at $9,000. You can reserve copies today for ten percent of the total price. However, only a total of 100 models were available to be reserved, with a promised ship date of December 2023.

LG also announced a Wireless TV at CES, which works via a similar system, though that comes with 97-inch, 83-inch, and 77-inch models. Pricing and further details have yet to be revealed.