Disney's New Streaming Service Will Cost "Substantially" Less Than Netflix

Disney's plans for a new streaming service were first revealed back in August, but it was the news this week that the studio is planning new Star Wars and Marvel TV shows that gave fans a better idea of what to expect from it. Disney CEO Bob Iger has now spoken about the service and revealed that it will cost less than Netflix to subscribe to.

As reported by The Wrap, Iger explained that the price of the service will be connected to the amount of content that it will carry. "Our plan on the Disney side is to price this substantially below where Netflix is," he said "That is in part reflective of the fact it'll have less volume."

The service will launch with "a lot of high quality" content and will increase its price as the platform adds titles over time. For reference, the cost of a Netflix subscription currently ranges from $8 to $14 a month.

The service is set to launch in 2019. It is expected that all Disney content, including releases from Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar, will eventually disappear from Netflix and be solely available to stream on the new platform. In addition, fans can expect a live-action Star Wars show, an unnamed Marvel series, and shows based on Monsters Inc. and High School Musical.

In related news, it has also been announced that Rian Johnson will write and direct the first of a new set of Star Wars movies. Johnson is directing next month's Star Wars: The Last Jedi and will move on to the new trilogy once Star Wars: Episode IX is out in 2019.