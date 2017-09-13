Disney's Live-Action Aladdin Remake Has A New, Earlier Release Date

Disney's live-action remake of its animated classic Aladdin has moved release date. The film was originally set to hit theaters in December 2019, but it has now shifted forward seven months and will arrive on May 24, 2019.

The change in release date comes as a result of another big Disney movie--Star Wars: Episode IX--moving its own release. The two films have essentially swapped places in the studio's schedule, and Episode IX will now debut on December 20. This change follows the departure of original Episode IX director Colin Trevorrow. Star Wars: The Force Awakens director JJ Abrams will now helm the Star Wars movie.

Aladdin is currently in production and is being directed by Guy Ritchie, who helmed this year's commercial failure King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, as well as the Sherlock Holmes movies. The film stars Will Smith as the Genie, together with Mena Massoud (Jack Ryan) as Aladdin, Naomi Scott (Power Rangers) as Princess Jasmine, and Marwan Kenzari (The Mummy) as Jafar. Last week, Smith posted the first image from the set.

Aladdin is just one of several Disney live action remakes in the works. Jungle Book director Jon Favreau is to direct The Lion King, and we can also expect a sequel to The Jungle Book and new versions of Dumbo and Mulan.