Disneyland Can Re-Open In April

Disneyland in California has been cleared to re-open in April. The California Health and Human Services department confirmed recently that Disneyland and other amusement parks in the state can open for business once again with limited capacity beginning on April 1.

The move comes as COVID-19 cases in California have fallen, with restrictions eased across the state, as outlined by EW.

Disneyland in Anaheim has been closed since March 2020. Its sister park, Disney World in Florida, has been open at a limited capacity since July 2020.

The shutdown of Disneyland and the impact of COVID-19 overall on Disney's business has been monumental. The company cut 32,000 jobs in North America alone due to the pandemic. For the first quarter of 2021, Disney still made a profit of $29 million overall, but this was down from a profit of $2.1 billion during the same period the year prior under normal conditions.

In other theme park news, the Super Nintendo World theme park in Orlando is now scheduled to open in early 2025, which is well behind schedule due to the impact of the pandemic.